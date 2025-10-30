Rethinking Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME): A Policy Past Its Prime

In business, an edge is earned. In U.S. diplomacy, it is handed out – nepotism with a human cost. Corporate America calls it a “sustainable competitive advantage,” the factor that separates market leaders from the rest, reflecting a company’s key competencies. In American foreign policy, however, winning can be guaranteed – and the price is measured not in profit, but in lives.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in America’s obligation to maintain Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME), a mandate ensuring Israel remains militarily superior to its neighbors. What began as a Cold War–era security assurance has become a guarantee of supremacy. Under Israel’s current government, which openly disregards human rights and international law, the QME policy now threatens U.S. diplomacy across the Middle East.

President Lyndon B. Johnson’s promise to arm Israel more heavily than the Soviets were equipping Arab states has evolved into a binding status quo – perpetuating dependency, fueling regional mistrust, and tying American credibility to Israel’s increasingly immoral military agenda. Today, Israel faces no existential threat, and the Middle East has changed dramatically since the 1960s.

Israel’s QME evolved after the 1967 and 1973 Arab–Israeli wars, when threats from leaders like Egypt’s Gamal Abdel Nasser and growing Soviet influence in the region convinced U.S. policymakers to strengthen Israel’s military position. When France cut off arms shipments in response to Israel’s illegal settlement expansion – which violates the Fourth Geneva Convention and has been condemned by the UN and International Court of Justice – Washington became Israel’s primary supplier of advanced weaponry, creating a dependence that endures today – though no longer relevant.

Scholar Avner Cohen notes that Israel’s ambiguous nuclear capability – never officially confirmed but widely acknowledged – has long served as a bargaining chip with Washington. It pressured U.S. lawmakers to guarantee Israel’s conventional military superiority, reducing the risk of nuclear escalation. At the time, however, any nuclear provocation would have been one-sided, since no other Middle Eastern state had comparable capabilities.

In 2008, Congress formally codified Israel’s QME through the Naval Vessel Transfer Act, requiring that any American arms sales to other Middle Eastern countries not adversely affect Israel’s military superiority. For decades, pro-Israel advocacy groups, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), have lobbied to preserve and expand such commitments to Israel’s defense superiority. Today, Washington effectively manages the region’s arms market to maintain that position – acting as both principal supplier and gatekeeper.

In business, no company – even a dominant one – is immune to consequences. Unethical behavior invites competitors, investor losses, crashing stock prices, and destroys public trust. Israel’s QME eliminates such checks. Unlike a market advantage, Israel’s edge is guaranteed, regardless of respect for humanity. The United States is legally bound to preserve that supremacy, even when it is wielded unchecked and with impunity.

Initially just an informal security measure, it has now hardened into political dogma. Decades of lobbying and bipartisan support have made challenging the QME doctrine nearly unthinkable; most lawmakers reaffirm it by default. Today, Washington’s commitment to preserving Israel’s dominance serves domestic politics as much as it serves regional security some 7,000 miles away. It helps lawmakers court voters, donors, pro-Israel lobbying groups, and pro-Zionist evangelical constituencies – all while safeguarding campaign contributions and staying comfortably uncontroversial. Meanwhile, meaningful oversight remains largely absent.

This lack of accountability continues to reshape the Middle East. By design, QME blocks any Arab or Muslim-majority country from reaching parity with Israel. Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, for example, remain disadvantaged, while Israel enjoys exemptions no other state receives. The result is a rigid hierarchy that fuels resentment, weakens U.S. diplomacy, and reinforces the perception that America’s commitment to democracy is selective – and politically driven.

At home, the policy exposes a stark moral double standard. Lawmakers who condemn human rights abuses elsewhere routinely vote to expand Israel’s defense aid – even amid credible allegations of war crimes and civilian casualties mounting in the tens of thousands, conservatively. QME acts as a firewall, shielding Israel from scrutiny that other nations would face. By protecting Israel’s superiority, Washington erodes its own credibility, appearing less an honest broker and more a guarantor of permanent imbalance.

If Israel’s QME was once justified by survival, its persistence today reflects an unwillingness to adapt. The Middle East of 2025 is vastly different from the region during the Cold War, Vietnam, and pre-9/11 eras. Israel is a regional superpower and economically advanced, yet Washington treats its dominance as both a moral duty and a legal mandate – long after the original rationale had faded.

True security cannot rest on permanent superiority. It requires accountability, reciprocity, and restraint – the very qualities QME discourages. By tying U.S. credibility to Israel’s unchecked leverage, America loses the ability to promote stability and fairness. As long as Congress remains captive to the political machinery defending this imbalance, U.S. policy reflects power rather than principle.

Why does this law remain on the books, even as other outdated policies are discarded – especially when nations like Germany, the UK, and Italy are also supplying Israel with arms and advanced military technology? A policy built on guaranteed dominance cannot deliver lasting peace – especially in a region where millions live under occupation and starvation while denied equal rights in a state that prioritizes identity over equality.

Jamie Haase is a security professional and former Special Agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). His commentary on domestic and foreign policy has appeared in HuffPost, AlterNet, and other outlets. Follow him on Twitter @jamisonhaase and on Substack at The Diplomatic Pouch.