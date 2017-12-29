Yazidi Women Found in Mass Grave; 96 Killed in Iraq

Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji personally ordered the transfer of police officer who had attempted to scare Kurdish residents from their homes in Sargaran.

At least 86 people were killed or found dead, and 14 more were wounded:

The bodies of 80 Yazidi women were discovered in a mass grave in Sinjar.

In Ishaqi, gunmen stormed a home where they killed three men and wounded four other family members, including children.

Five Shi’ite militiamen were wounded in a double bombing in Hawija.

Gunmen injured three civilians, including two toddlers, in Qibla.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded two people.

An airstrike in Wadi Thalab left three militants dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis