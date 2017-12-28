ISIS Kills Jabour Tribal Leader; Three Killed in Iraq

Despite pleas from the United Nations, Iraq continues to hold controversial trials. The U.N. does not believe Iraq has jurisdiction in Islamic State cases, nor can the justice system ensure fair trails.
The U.S.-led Coalition is now admitting to 817 unintentional civilian deaths during the war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. The number is likely much higher.
At least three people were killed, and three more were wounded:
Gunmen killed a tribal leader from the Jabour tribe in Qara Tapa.
A protester had died of injuries received during riots in Raniya last week.
In Haswa, a sticky bomb killed a civilian.
A bomb in Sayyid Abdullah left two tribal fighters with injuries.
A farmer was wounded in a shooting in Bani Saad.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- HRW Blames Yazidi Militia for Executions; 69 Killed in Iraq – December 27th, 2017
- Iraqi, Kurdish Forces in Standoff; 36 Killed in Iraq – December 26th, 2017
- ISIS Continues Attacks in North; 52 Killed in Iraq – December 25th, 2017
- ISIS Kills Police Chief and Young Son; 29 Killed in Iraq – December 24th, 2017
- UN Confirms Violations in Tuz Khormato; Six Killed in Iraq – December 23rd, 2017