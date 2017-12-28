ISIS Kills Jabour Tribal Leader; Three Killed in Iraq

Despite pleas from the United Nations, Iraq continues to hold controversial trials. The U.N. does not believe Iraq has jurisdiction in Islamic State cases, nor can the justice system ensure fair trails.

The U.S.-led Coalition is now admitting to 817 unintentional civilian deaths during the war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. The number is likely much higher.

At least three people were killed, and three more were wounded:

Gunmen killed a tribal leader from the Jabour tribe in Qara Tapa.

A protester had died of injuries received during riots in Raniya last week.

In Haswa, a sticky bomb killed a civilian.

A bomb in Sayyid Abdullah left two tribal fighters with injuries.

A farmer was wounded in a shooting in Bani Saad.

Read more by Margaret Griffis