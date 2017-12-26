Iraqi, Kurdish Forces in Standoff; 36 Killed in Iraq

A standoff between Iraqi troops and Peshmerga forces is being reported near the town of Kalar. Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji interceded and asked troops to calm down.

Lawmaker Sarwa Abdul Wahid, with Kurdish opposition party Goran, warned that 600 people had been arrested since protests broke out in Kurdistan last week, and hundreds continue to be held in detention.

At least 36 people were killed and one more was wounded in recent violence:

A mass grave containing 17 Yazidis was found in Qasr Mihrab.

A bomb in Safra killed two soldiers and wounded an officer.

Turkish airstrikes left 17 P.K.K. members dead in northern Iraq.

