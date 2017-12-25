ISIS Continues Attacks in North; 52 Killed in Iraq

Baghdad issued a list of demands that the Kurds must accept before talks between the two governments can begin.

Tensions between armed groups in Tuz Khormato reignited on Monday when Turkmen militiamen were stopped from entering a Kurdish neighborhood.

A 1948 law that gives Palestinians certain rights in Iraq could soon be repealed.

At least 52 people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:

A militant attack on a highway near Hawija left 20 militiamen and five civilians dead.

Five guards were killed in yesterday’s attack in Kirkuk, which also left a police chief and his son dead. Operations to track down the killers left six militants dead in Bashir and Saidiya.

In Mosul, militants killed four policemen.

Two dumped bodies were found in Birima.

In Baghdad, a security member engaged in an argument with a neighbor brought gunmen to the home; one person was killed and another was wounded.

Gunmen wounded a tribal fighter in Abu Ghraib.

Security personnel killed eight militants in the Nimrud area.

Two militants were killed in the Hamrin Mountains.

Read more by Margaret Griffis