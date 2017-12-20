Militias Battle Themselves in Tuz Khormato; 15 Killed in Iraq

An investigation by the Associated Press has counted between 9,000 and 11,000 civilian deaths in the battle to liberate Mosul from the Islamic State militants. About a third of the victims were apparently killed in Coalition or Iraqi airstrikes. Militants were blamed for another third. The rest were killed from indeterminate causes. No official numbers have been released by the Coalition or Iraqi authorities.

Two opposition groups removed their members from the Kurdistan Regional Government on Wednesday after violent protests. Gorran party members had intimated for weeks they would leave, and Parliament Speaker Yousif Mohamed resigned his post. Kurdistan Islamic Group (Komal) also quit the government. Civil servants will be asked to leave other managerial and ministerial posts. Protests continued for a third day.

At least 15 people were killed, and 11 were wounded:

Two civilians were killed and four were wounded in a blast near a school in Khanizir.

In Tuz Khormato, clashes left one militiaman dead and four wounded. The fighting occurred between members of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia and local Turkmen militiamen. Militiamen also launched a fresh artillery attack on areas outside the city.

A bomb at a Tarmiya market left one dead and two wounded.

A rocket fired from Syria wounded three soldiers when it landed near Qaim.

In Mosul, six militants were killed during an operation.

Five militants were killed in a clash at Tal Safuk.

