Kurdistan Riots Turn Deadly; 25 Killed, 111 Wounded in Iraq

On Tuesday, protests against unpaid civil servant salaries and poor public services once again turned violent in Kurdistan. Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani acknowledged the protesters frustrations but called on them to conduct their protests peacefully. Leaders of other political parties echoed his pleas. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said that he will forcefully react to any violence against demonstrators in Kurdistan; however, he also said he would not send sufficient funds to pay some delayed salaries. The payment of such salaries could halt the violence.

At least 25 people were killed, and 111 were wounded:

Clashes between protesters and security forces in Raniya left six dead and about 90 wounded.

Rioters attacked a Patriotic Union of Kurdistan office in Koysinjaq, where they killed four guards and wounded seven more. At least four more wounded were reported.

In Sulaymaniya, four policemen and six protesters were wounded.

The bodies of three prisoners were found in an Islamic State jail in the Metabijh region.

A Peshmerga fighter was killed during clashes with militants near Mount Qarachukh. Eight militants were also killed.

In Kanaan, a member of the oil police was killed.

Two militants were killed at separate locations in Diyala province.

Read more by Margaret Griffis