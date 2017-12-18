Riots Across Kurdistan; 12 Killed in Iraq

Riots over delayed salaries and poor services occurred on Monday in Iraqi Kurdistan. Thousands demonstrated, but a few of the protesters became violent, and the offices of various political parties were torched.

The Kurdistan Regional Government believes Baghdad is preparing to restart its retaliatory operations against Iraqi Kurdistan after noticing what it claims is a buildup of forces near Makhmour. Iraqi forces paused operations in late October after capturing disputed territory from Kurdistan; however, the conflict is far from settled. Separately, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel promised continued financial support to Iraq, but it is contingent on peaceful negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil.

An anonymous source revealed the number of casualties in the three-year effort to rid Iraq of the Islamic State. He claimed 35,000 were killed, and another 35,000 were wounded. The Iraqi government has refused to give legitimate figures.

A militia commander announced that operations in the Metabijh region were completed.

At least 12 people were killed, and 32 were wounded:

About 30 people were taken to hospital for injuries or other ailments, including suffocation due to tear gas, after the riots in Kurdistan. An unreported number of the victims were security personnel.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed a tribal fighter and wounded two more.

Five militants were killed in Wadi al-Shai.

Security forces killed four militants in Baquba.

In Balad Ruz, a militant leader was killed. At least one other militant was killed.

