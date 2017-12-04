Mass Grave Found near Mosul; 91 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warns that the closure of Kurdistan’s airports in Erbil and Sulaymaniya is preventing aid from reaching internally displaced refugees who fled to Kurdistan from other parts of Iraq to escape the Islamic State. The airports are shut down due to Baghdad’s response to a Kurdish independence referendum held in September.

According to Human Rights Watch, both Iraqi and Kurdish courts are violating the rights of Islamic State militants by conducting flawed trials, arbitrary detentions, and broad prosecutions.

Nineveh civil defense authorities say they have concluded recovering bodies from the rubble of Mosul. They believe they have found over 2,000 dead but do not have a precise figure.

At least 91 people were killed or found dead, and 11 more were wounded:

Seventy bodies were discovered in a mass grave in Shura. Women and children were among the victims.

In Mahmoudiya, a blast killed three people, including a policeman, and wounded another.

A bomb in Abbasi left three farmers dead.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed one person and wounded five more at a market in Arab Jabour. Three people were wounded by a bomb in Dawanem.

Two militiamen were wounded during an explosion in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr.)

Soldiers killed six militants in Hawija.

Five militants were killed in a Tarmiya airstrike.

At least two militants died in Wadi al-Kalal.

In the Hamrin Mountains, a suicide bomber was killed.

