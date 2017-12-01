2,366 Killed in Iraq During November

At least 2,366 people were killed, and 384 were wounded in the multiple conflicts taking place within Iraq. Among them are the fight against the Islamic State (which moved to Anbar province), the assault against Kurdistan, and the war between Turkey and the Kurdistan Worker’s Party. These numbers are a significant rise over October’s figures: 1,649 killed and 647 wounded.

At least 1,139 civilians were killed or found deceased. Another 88 of the fatalities belonged to security personnel. Militants accounted for 1,007 deaths. Two U.S. servicemembers were also killed. As for wounded, at least 270 civilians, 101 security personnel, and 10 militants suffered injuries. These figures include casualties that occurred due to hostilities between Iraq and Kurdistan.

In Turkey’s fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.), 11 Turkish soldiers were killed, and three were wounded. About 119 guerrillas were killed.

These figures are estimates, possibly extremely low ones. The Iraqi government does not release casualty numbers.

At least 47 more people were killed, and 12 were wounded in recent violence:

In Rawah, 25 people were killed when they set off booby-traps as they returned to their homes.

One person was killed and seven were wounded in a blast in Madaen.

A bomb killed a Sahwa member in Latifiya.

An oil company employee was shot dead in Mosul.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three people.

Gunmen wounded two people in Daquq.

Fifteen militants were killed in an airstrike in Anbar province.

In Abu Seif, four militants were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis