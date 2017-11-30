Mass Yazidi Grave Yields Hundreds of Bodies; 260 Killed in Iraq

Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari called on the international community to help Iraq with a new Marshall Plan.

A Coalition report admitted to over 800 civilians deaths from airstrikes in Iraq and Syria since the war against the Islamic State began in 2014.

The Iraqi military is denying reports that U.S. troops have deployed near Kirkuk.

At least 260 more people were killed or found dead, and 21 were wounded:

A mass grave containing Yazidi victims in Baaj has yielded at least 242 victims new victims. Another 98 were discovered three days ago in this or another grave. The grave may date to 2014.As many as five Turkmen fighters were killed and 10 more were wounded in clashes in Khulkhal.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a tribal fighter and wounded two others at a checkpoint.

Two fighters were killed and another was wounded in Abbasi; six militants were killed.

Three people were wounded during a bombing in Taji.

A bomb in Jurf al-Sakr (Jurf al-Nasr) wounded three militiamen.

A bomb in Abu Ghraib wounded two people.

An airstrike on Haraj killed a suicide bomber.

