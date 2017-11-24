Desert Operations Ongoing; 27 Killed in Iraq

On Friday, about 45 villages were recaptured during an widespread operation in the provinces of Anbar, Nineveh, or Salah ad Din.
At least 27 people were killed or found dead, and 11 were wounded:
Two people were killed and four were wounded in a blast in Yusufiya.
A bomb in Jbela killed a farmer and wounded another.
In Baghdad, a bomb left three people with injuries.
A bomb wounded three people in Hammam al-Alil.
At least 21 militants were killed during the liberation of 20 villages.
In Hawija, three militants were killed.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
