Large Operation Against ISIS in Hawija; 30 Killed in Iraq

The Iraqi Supreme Court officially voided the results of Iraqi Kurdistan’s September 25 independence referendum by declaring it unconstitutional. Although the results were non-binding the election prompted the Iraqi government to send troops to Kurdistan to take control of disputed territory. The ruling is not subject to appeal.

Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani complained that the Kurdish Regional Government was not allowed to give any input in the decision. He also pointed out that Baghdad is applying the constitution selectively as promises made to the Kurds in the document have not been fulfilled. Barzani called on the international community to push Baghdad into lifting sanctions that are hurting the Kurds.

At least 30 people were killed or found dead, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

A mass grave was found in the Hamrin Hills.

In Abu Ghraib a bomb wounded four people.

A bomb wounded three militiamen in Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr).

At least 30 militants were killed during operations in the Hawija district.

