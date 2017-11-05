Suicide Bombers Attack Kirkuk; 43 Killed in Iraq

About 1,415 Yazidi and Christian families have been displaced by Shi’ite militia shelling north of Mosul.
At least 43 people were killed, and 38 were wounded:
In Kirkuk, two suicide bombers attacked a Popular Mobilization Forces Office, where they killed five people and injured over 20 more. Two policemen were injured when unknown people threw grenades at them. A protester who shot during a demonstration on October 19 has died of his injuries.
In Mosul, gunmen killed three policemen. Explosions killed three people and wounded six more.
Five dumped bodies were found in Multaqa.
A bomb in Tarmiya killed two people and wounded seven more.
In Dibs, one person was killed and another was wounded during a bombing.
A bomb killed two people in Balad Ruz.
Two people were wounded during a bombing in Baghdad.
Turkish airstrikes killed 19 suspected members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) as they attempted to sneak into Iraq.
