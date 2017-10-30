Kurdish Journalist Among Nine Killed in Iraq

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, said in an interview that these Shi’ite militias will remain active in Iraq despite calls for the paramilitary forces to lay down their arms. The United States considers Muhandis a terrorist. The militias have been accused repeated of rights violations during the fight against ISIS/Daesh, but the Iraqi government has been unwilling or unable to curb the militiamen.

In Kurdistan, offices belong to the opposition parties, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and Gorran Movement, were looted and burned, presumably by demonstrators who support President Masoud Barzani. Mobs have also attacked news crews.

Kurdish and Iraqi forces have possibly agreed to a joint deployment in the disputed regions around Faysh Khabur.

Inclement weather has stalled operations against the Islamic State in Anbar province.

At least nine people were killed, and seven were wounded:

A group of men who announced themselves as belonging to a militia stabbed Kurdish journalist Arkan Sharifi to death at his home in Hafta Ghaz, near Daquq.

Five people were wounded in a blast in Latifiya.

Mobs have injured at least two journalists in Erbil.

In Hawija, security forces killed eight militants.

