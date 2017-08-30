Fighting in Ayadiya Wrapping up; 142 Killed in Iraq

Security forces in Ayadiya have been engaging in heavy street battles and even door-to-door fighting to clear out desperate Islamic State militants. Despite the resistance, troops have captured at least 90 percent of the town, according to Federal Police Chief Major-General Raed Jawdat. Separately, Lieutenant Colonel Adnan al-Saidi said troops were ordered to capture the city before the beginning of the Eid al-Adha holiday on Thursday evening; but, Shi’ite militia forces are declaring that it has already been captured. About 500 militants are believed holed up in Ayadiya.

At least 142 people were killed and two were wounded:

The body of a tribal leader was found bearing gunshot wounded in Baquba.

In Baghdad, a blast wounded two people.

Airstrikes left 94 militants dead near the Syria border in the Qaim region.

In Ayadiya, 29 militants were killed. Eleven emirs were also killed.

Border guards killed seven militants in Yarabiya.

