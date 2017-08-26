Tal Afar Nearly Liberated; 91 Killed in Iraq

Less than a week after the mission to liberate the city was launched, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool has declared that 90 percent of Tal Afar is in Iraqi control. Of 29 neighborhoods, 27 have been captured, and some security units have ceased operations.

France has pledged its support to stabilize Iraq after the defeat of the Islamic State militants.

At least 91 people were killed and 11 were wounded:

In Tal Afar, 18 bodies were found at a prison. An I.E.D. killed a journalist. Forty militants were killed in clashes. Twenty more were killed in villages southwest of the city.

A roadside bomb in Kirkuk killed one Peshmerga members and wounded six more.

One border guard was killed and five were wounded in a blast near the border with Saudi Arabia.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed a civilian.

Nine militants were killed in a strike in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis