Heavy Infighting Reported Among ISIS in Tal Afar; 17 Killed in Iraq

A spokesmen for the Hashd al-Shaabi militia groups, Ahmed al-Assadi, denied reports that the militias are not participating in liberation Tal Afar. On Thursday, Jawad al-Tulaibawi, a militia leader, said that the militias will not participate due to local and international criticism.

At least 17 were killed and three were wounded in recent violence:

Two tribal fighters were killed and three were wounded during clashes in Rawah.

In Jalawla, the body of a kidnapped shepherd was found.

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets left three guerrillas dead in Avasin-Basyan.

Five militants were killed as they tried to cross the border from Syria.

In Tal Afar, three militants were killed as dozens of them fought amongst themselves.

In Mosul, security forces killed three militants.

