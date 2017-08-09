Bodies Rot in Mosul Heat; 69 Killed in Iraq

Authorities are refusing to remove the bodies of Islamic State militants from the streets of Mosul, saying they do not deserve that dignity. Residents and businessmen returning to the city, however, want the bodies removed. Besides the smell, they fear the corpses will breed disease. An estimated 3,000 civilian bodies also remain under the rubble in Old City. At least 839 bodies were recently recovered.

Canada is sending 20 police officers to assist building a police force in Mosul. Three officers are already there, and all are expected to remain until March 2019.

Yazidis in Bashiqa have begun rebuilding the Shrine of Melek Miran, an angel associated with the Biblical Abraham.

The United States is restricting the movement of embassy personnel in Baghdad and Basra after receiving intelligence concerning security threats. U.S. forces have also established a new base near Tal Afar.

At least 69 were killed and four were wounded in recent violence:

In Hawija, 27 people were executed. Four women were physically punished for using cell phones.

In Mosul, an I.E.D. killed a civilian. Security forces killed a militant judge they found hiding in a basement.

A top militant was killed in a strike in Qaim. Several strikes were launched against the city, killed at least a dozen militants.

In Tal Afar, twelve militants were killed trying to escape. Mortars killed a militant leader and his companion.

Militiamen at the Syrian border said they killed nine militants.

A bomb killed a militant leader and his brother in Shirqat.

Two militants were killed in Houd.

