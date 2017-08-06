Disputes Between Army and Militia over Oil; 198 Killed in Iraq

The health director in Dohuk province, Nzar Ismat, said 1,050 Yazidis have received services at a center. Most of them are in need of psychological counseling, but some are also receiving physical care. Romania has promised to take in 400 Yazidi women for more specialized attention. Many of the women were used as sex slaves while held in captivity by the Islamic State militants.

At least 235 displaced families recently returned to Saidiya.

At least 198 were killed or found dead and six were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, four bodies were found. A bomb at a home killed one person and wounded another. A tribal fighter was shot dead and another was wounded in Old City. In Ras al-Jadah, the body of a 13-year-old was found shot. A policeman was wounded in an attack on a checkpoint. A suicide bomber was shot dead.

A bomb in Daquq killed a Peshmerga member and wounded three more.

The bodies of two officers were found a day apart at the Najma oil field. Disputes between Iraqi army forces and Shi’ite militias have plagued the area in recent days.

In Baghdad, a sticky bomb killed a civilian.

Security forces in Shirqat reported killing 170 militants in airstrikes.

A strike killed 16 militants in Tal Afar.

An airstrike killed a number of militants at a hisbah office in Anah.

Read more by Margaret Griffis