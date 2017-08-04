Mass Grave Found near Ramadi; 82 Killed in Iraq

Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on the Iraqi government to integrate Iran-backed militia forces into the Iraqi army. Many of the personnel operating under the Hashed al-Shaabi umbrella, however, stand accused of sectarian crimes. The speech was broadcast to Sadr’s supporters demonstrating against government corruption in Tahrir Square. Sadr also criticized a new provincial election law and suggested the United Nations take on a supervisory role over the Independent High Elections Commission.

In a statement from Coalition forces, authorities announced that only 624 civilians were killed in airstrikes in both Iraq and Syria.

A U.S. appeals court overturned the first-degree murder conviction of Nicholas Slatten, a former Blackwater guard who was found guilty in the deaths of 14 Iraqis in 2007. The court ordered three other defendants be re-sentenced.

A U.S. judge separately rejected a lawsuit against KBR, saying the contractor could not be found liable for injuries caused by burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

At least 82 were killed or found dead, and three were wounded:

A mass grave containing 40 victims was found in Tash, south of Ramadi. The grave may date to 2015.

A man and his three sons were executed in a Tal Afar field after being accused of involvement in the deaths of two militants.

An I.E.D. left three Peshmerga dead near Daquq.

Three soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing in Aghawat.

In Houd, a clash left three security personnel wounded and 13 militants dead.

Nine militant commanders were killed in an airstrike against Abbasi.

A strike killed five snipers in Kabiba.

In Mosul, security forces killed two militants.

