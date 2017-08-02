Bombings in Mosul; 52 Killed in Iraq

An expected operation against militants in Tal Afar has reportedly begun. A massive explosion and gunfire was reported.

At least 52 were killed and 24 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, a bomb killed eight members of the same family. Three civilians were killed and four were wounded in a bombing. A booby-trapped home was triggered, killing two people and wounding another. A policeman was killed in a bombing. A gunman killed a civilian. A policeman was also shot to death.

A bomb killed three soldiers in Muqdadiya.

An explosion in Jalawla killed a Peshmerga member.

Three people were wounded by a blast in Baghdad. Security forces killed a suicide bomber.

A bomb in Qara Tapa wounded two farmers.

In Hamada, a bomb wounded a tribal leader.

Turkish warplanes targeted Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) members in Zab, killing three.

Thirteen militants were killed in Rawah and Qaim.

Nine militants were killed and 13 were wounded during air strikes in Kirkuk province.

Infighting left five militants dead in Tal Afar. An airstrike killed a prominent leader.

