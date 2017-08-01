ISIS Gathers Fresh Human Shields; 21 Killed in Iraq

Thousands of families are reportedly being forced to remain in their homes for use as human shields in Qaim. Leaflets warning of an impending operation were dropped on the city in recent days.

Shi’ite militiamen recently liberated 17 villages in the Tal Afar region. They are expected to participate in an upcoming operation on the city itself, despite opposition from residents.

With Mosul operations completed, residents of Makhmour are only now returning to their homes.

At least 21 were killed and six were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a sniper killed a soldier. Security forces killed a suicide bomber.

In Mosul, a policeman and a disabled militant were killed during an attack on a checkpoint.

The body of a Russian, female sniper known as “The Dove” was found in Tal Afar. An airstrike killed a prominent militant, who was known as “The Nightingale of the Levant.” He recorded songs praising the Islamic State.

Security forces killed 10 militants in Hamdaniya.

An I.E.D. in Hawija killed three militants and wounded four more.

In Hawi al-Azim, a strike killed a militant and wounded two more.

Security forces killed a militant in Albu Awad.

A donkey stepped on a landmine and died in Diyala province. No other casualties were reported.

