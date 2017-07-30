Suicide Bomber Attacks ISIS Gathering; 59 Killed in Iraq

The Battle for Mosul has separated thousands of children from the families. Some are merely lost, or their parents are missing. For others, their entire families may be dead. The UNICEF organization fears that many are in extremely vulnerable situations.

Several militia groups are being excluded from the operation to liberate Tal Afar. Musa Ali Julaq, a Turkmen commander, expressed concern that many of the personnel being kept out are Turkmen who reside in the city.

Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr visited with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jedda, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

At least 59 were killed and 13 were wounded:

In Mosul, a blast in Ras al-Jadda killed three people and wounded seven more. Security forces killed three militants.

In Baghdad, two Yazidis were murdered. Gunmen killed a tribal fighter. Security forces killed a grand mufti.

A suicide bomber in Anbar province killed two soldiers on a highway near the 170th kilometer region.

Gunmen killed a militiaman in Imam Weis.

Two civilians were wounded in a blast in Madaen.

Turkey claims to have killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in Zab and Matina.

Fifteen militants were killed in strikes on Umm al-Waz.

Security forces killed 14 militants in Islama.

A suicide bomber in Hawija killed three militants and wounded four more. An airstrike killed nine militants.

