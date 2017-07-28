Suicide Bombers Kill Children in Anbar; 70 Killed in Iraq

Over 839,000 people remain displaced after the liberation of Mosul, according to the International Organization for Migration (I.O.M.). This is from a high of 1,073,712 individuals. The number indicates the extent of ruin in Mosul or the fear residents have of returning.

Anonymous officials believe that about 7,000 Islamic State militants and their supporters remain in Iraq.

At least 70 were killed and seven were wounded:

In Baghdadi, five suicide bombers were killed, but one of them was able to kill a family of six, including four children.

A village Mukhtar and his son were assassinated in Jazair.

Two civilians were wounded in a suicide bombing in Muqdadiya.

Clashes in Daquq left two Peshmerga wounded. One militant was also killed and three more were wounded.

Turkish airstrikes killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in the Avasin-Basyan and Zab areas. Nirwa and Rikan were also targeted.

At least 40 militants were killed during an airstrikes in Tal Afar.

Ten militants were killed in Hamra.

In Mosul, the bodies of two militants were found.

An airstrike on Metabijh killed three militants.

The driver of a tank bomb was killed in Nukhaib.

Clashes between militants based in Abbasi and others based in Hawija left a number of them dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis