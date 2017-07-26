Booby-Traps Litter Mosul; 23 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations Mines Action Service reports that 1,700 people have been killed or injured by booby-trap explosions since last October, when clearing operations began in the greater Mosul region. More casualties are expected, as many civilian homes are rigged. The Islamic State militants left behind a large amount of booby-traps, hoping to slow down the stabilization and restoration efforts.
At least 23 were killed and 11 were wounded:
In the Hamrin Mountains, a car bomb killed two militiamen and wounded three more.
Mortars killed a civilian and wounded three more in Hamid Shaaban.
In Kirkuk, gunmen killed one person and wounded another. Both of them belonged to the Kurdistan Democratic Party.
A civilian was killed when he returned to a booby-trapped home in Sinjar.
In Baghdad, a blast wounded three civilians.
An I.E.D. in Rabeaa wounded a soldier.
Ten militants were killed in Baaj.
In Mosul, the bodies of three militants who were handcuffed and shot execution-style were found.
Three militants were killed in Saniya.
Unknown assailants killed a militant official in Hawija.
Another prominent militant was killed by a blast in Metabijh.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
