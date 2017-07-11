ISIS Capture Town Near Mosul; 14 Killed in Iraq

U.S. troop levels are expected to remain at current levels despite the recapture of Mosul, according to Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend who commands the U.S.-led Coalition against the Islamic State militants. Furthermore, both the United States and Iraq are considering retaining U.S. forces in Iraq even after the militants are vanquished.

Amnesty International accused both sides in the war against ISIS/Daesh of humanitarian violations that possibly include war crimes. The crimes perpetrated by the militants include forced relocation and murder. The Coalition is charged with failing to ensure the safety of civilians, disproportionate attacks, and revenge attacks against militants and their families. The organization also indicated that over 5,000 civilians may have been killed between February 19 and June 19 in Mosul.

ISIS/Daesh militants extended their control over Imam Gharbi, a village just south of Mosul on the banks of the Tigris River. Fighting continued in Mosul’s Old City on Tuesday.

A senior level militant, Abu Haitham al-Obaidi, has declared himself the new caliph of the Islamic State after the reported death of leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

At least 14 people were killed and four were wounded:

In Imam Gharbi, militants executed three militiamen.

One soldier was killed and three were wounded in a roadside bombing in Ramadi.

A bomb in Khalis killed one person and wounded another.

Nine militants were killed in an airstrike on Tal Afar.

