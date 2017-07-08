Soldiers, Civilians Begin Celebrating Liberation of Mosul; 101 Killed in Iraq

Though sporadic fighting continues, there are reports that Old Mosul has been captured and soldiers have been celebrating their triumph over the Islamic State militants. If true, it is the last neighborhood to be liberated in the nine-month long operation. Regardless of the declaration of victory in Mosul, the militants are likely to continue staging attacks there and other Iraqi cities for months, if not years.

To many dislodged civilians who survived the battles, the victory is merely a Pyrrhic one. They have lost their homes, belongings, and family members. Mosul, particularly the historic district, is in ruins. And, the Iraqi government appears to have no plans laid out for the future of Mosul. Next week, however, the U.S.-led Coalition will hold a meeting to discuss their restoration and security strategies.

At least 101 people were killed in recent violence:

In Mosul, security forces killed 74 militants. At least one policeman was killed.

In Tal Afar, airstrikes killed 12 militants. They killed 10 of their own for fleeing the fighting.

Four militants were executed by their own colleagues in Diyala province.

Read more by Margaret Griffis