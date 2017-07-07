Attack South of Mosul Continues; 106 Killed in Iraq

The U.S.-led Coalition against the Islamic State revised its official estimates of civilians killed in airstrikes. The current report now offers that 603 civilians were killed unintentionally in Iraq and Syria. This figure is considerably lower than those given by independent monitors such as Airwars, which believes that 4,354 civilians have died so far.

Although the Islamic State militants are holding on to very little land in Mosul, they were able to launch a successful attack on Friday that allowed them to regain about 82 yards of territory.

At least 106 people were killed and 33 were wounded in recent violence:

Militants attacked the village of Imam Gharbi, where they killed two journalists and wounded two more. A policeman was killed and three others were wounded. A sniper wounded a security member. Several families were kidnapped, and there are casualties among them. Militants still held the city when two other journalists were later rescued.

A bomb in Baghdad wounded two civilians.

In Mosul, at least five soldiers were killed and 25 were wounded during an attack. Security forces killed at least 83 militants in heavy fighting.

A cleric was shot dead in Qaladize.

In Sinat-Haftanin, Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) sites killed four guerrillas.

Seven militants were killed in airstrikes in the Makhoul Mountains.

Security forces killed two suicide bombers in Hammam al-Alil.

In Hawija, militants burned an emir to death for failing to gain them victories.

Read more by Margaret Griffis