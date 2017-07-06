Iraqi Commander Shot Dead in Mosul; 136 Killed in Iraq

Satellite imagery has revealed that thousands of buildings in the historic Old City district of Mosul have been damaged, and about 500 have been destroyed. Heavy fighting continues in that part of the city, with women now regularly participating on the side of the Islamic State militants. Furthermore, about 20,000 civilians are estimated trapped behind enemy lines. Many of them are women and children.

At least 136 people were killed and seven were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, gunmen killed a special forces commander and wounded a captain. Three militants were killed while trying to stop a Yazidi girl from escaping them. Security forces killed 36 militants, including a senior assistant to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Gunmen killed a policeman in Bani Saad.

Near Baquba, gunmen killed a government employee.

Militants attacked a Muqdadiya checkpoint and wounded five policemen.

Security forces killed 45 militants near Shirqat.

Militants in Tal Afar executed 30 of their own.

Fourteen militants were killed in Qayara.

In Hawija, unknown assailants lobbed a grenade at a group of militants, killing three and injuring one.

Two militants were killed when the bomb they were planting blew up in the Hamrin Mountains.

Read more by Margaret Griffis