Militant Attacks South of Mosul; 102 Killed Across Iraq

In a statement, Doctors Without Borders warned that a large percentage of Mosul’s injured are going without medical care, and many of them are dying on the battlefield. Even those without injuries are gaunt and weak from malnutrition. Also, Save The Children says the youth of Mosul have endured deep psychological trauma.

Security forces, however, are treating all fleeing civilians as if they are Islamic State members or their relatives. The soldiers have just cause, though, as several female suicide bombers have hidden themselves among the refugees in recent days.

At least 102 people were killed and 24 were wounded in recent violence:

Militants executed 12 young people in Hawija.

An attack in the Shirqat region left one civilian, two tribal fighters, and four militants dead.

A battle in Imam village, near Qayara, left two security personnel dead and at least 23 wounded.

Gunmen wounded a soldier in Tarmiya.

In Mosul, security forces killed 60 militants. Fourteen more were killed in an airstrike.

Four militants were killed in Wadi Hajar.

Security forces killed a militant leader and his companion near Balad Ruz. A third militant was also killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis