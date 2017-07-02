Suicide Bomber Attacks Refugee Camp; 193 Killed in Iraq

Airstrikes in Mosul are killing or injuring many people. Special forces Lt. Col. Muhanad al-Timimi said at least 60 airstrikes were unleashed on the Old Mosul neighborhood over the last three days. The operation is expected to last a few more days.

With Mosul operations winding down, U.S. forces appear to be moving equipment away from the air force base in Qayara.

At least 194 people were killed and 25 were wounded:

In Mosul, militants killed 28 civilians attempting to escape Old Mosul. At least three people were killed in airstrikes; an elderly man was seen lying in a pool of blood. At least a dozen civilians were wounded in strikes. Security forces killed 79 militants. Two militants were killed in a strike.

Militants in Hawija have executed about 50 people, who were among the more than 1,000 arrested this week.

A suicide bomber at the 60 Kilo displacement camp near Ramadi killed 19 people and wounded 13 more. One of the dead and two of the wounded were security personnel.

In Tal Afar, militants burned to death their own preacher who wept when he mentioned Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a sermon on Friday. The crying is evidence that Baghdadi may be dead. The militants have also ordered that anyone discussing Baghdadi’s possible death will be lashed.

Ten more militants were reported killed in Saqra.

