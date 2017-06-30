4,928 Killed in Iraq During June

During June, at least 4,928 people were killed in Iraq, and another 1,630 were wounded in violent acts. These numbers are low-ball estimates, as the Iraqi government has refused to reveal any accurate casualty figures. However, they are still significantly higher than the figures for May, which were 3,050 killed and 629 wounded. This is due to the intense fighting occurring in Mosul.

Antiwar.com found that 1904 civilians, 89 security personnel, 2,900 militants, and 35 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party were reported killed. Another 1,475 civilians, 130 security personnel, and 25 militants were wounded.

These figures are apparently very low. For example, the United Nations has acknowledged that over 7,000 civilians suffered from gunshot wounded in recent weeks, and many of them have died. Hundreds, if not thousands more, are lying dead in Mosul’s rubble, according to Iraqi personnel. Unfortunately, the Iraqi government has complained that some of the figures released by independent organizations are exaggerated, so many are unwilling to speak out. However, it seems preposterous that fewer than 100 security personnel were killed in the last month. The true extent of this tragedy may never be known.

Other news:

In two separate sermons from Tal Afar, Islamic State leaders appear to have declared Mosul lost and ISIS/Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead. Abu Baraa al-Mawseli declared Tal Afar to be the new temporary headquarters for ISIS/Daesh. Abu Qutaiba, meanwhile, began to cry when he spoke about Baghdadi, suggesting that Baghdadi is dead.

Heavy fighting in Mosul continued on Friday. Gunfire even disrupted celebrations at the Great Mosque of al-Nuri, which was recaptured yesterday. Many civilians are still attempting to escape the fighting.

The United Nations has asked the Iraqi government to stop forced evictions and other collective punishments in areas recently retaken from Islamic State militants. The targeted victims allegedly have connections to people suspected of ISIS/Daesh membership.

At least 23 people were killed and 51 were wounded:

Ten security personnel were killed and about 40 were wounded in clashes near the Waleed border crossing.

In Mosul, one special forces member was killed and three were wounded by a sniper. Four militants were killed.

One person was killed and five were wounded when gunmen shot into a group of demonstrators in Najaf. The group was protesting power cuts.

Security forces in Tel Sofuk killed two militants and wounded three more.

Two militants were killed in Prophet Younis.

Security forces killed two suicide bombers at separate locations in Tarmiya.

Read more by Margaret Griffis