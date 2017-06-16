UN Fears for Civilians Trapped in Mosul; 14 Killed in Iraq

Although the Islamic State militants have little territory left in Mosul, the United Nations believes that up to 150,000 civilians may be trapped in it. Since the beginning of the operations in the city, about 860,000 people fled, and many have already returned to the eastern districts. Lise Grande, the U.N. deputy special representative and humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, also revealed that over 7,000 people were shot trying to leave ISIS/Daesh-controlled neighborhoods. Taking a chance on escape may be preferable to starvation and dehydration.

Ayad Allawi, one of Iraq’s three vice presidents, complained that Iran is interfering in efforts to reduce sectarian tensions before next year’s elections.

At least 14 were killed and 14 were wounded:

A bomb killed one person and wounded three more near Shatt al-Tagi.

In Baquba, a civilian was shot dead.

Five people were wounded in an attack on a mosque in Sulaymaniya. An anti-Daesh preacher was among the injured.

A bomb in Abu Ghraib wounded a soldier.

Five suicide bombers were killed in Samarra.

An airstrike killed four militants in Zab.

A prominent female militant and her two children were found dead in Hawija.

