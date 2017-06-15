Demonstrators Demand Arrest of Former PM Maliki; 46 Killed in Iraq

Demonstrators in Baghdad called for the prosecution of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki over the “three scourges” (the fall of Mosul, the Camp Speicher massacre, and corruption in government) that they blame him for. Maliki currently serves as one of three vice presidents, but he has intimated that he wants to become premier again.

The United Nations announced it will not take part in the Kurdish independence referendum.

About 200,000 residents have returned to eastern Mosul.

At least 46 were killed and three were wounded:

In Mosul, gunmen killed a worker and wounded two more. Six policemen and 12 militants were killed. Militants executed four civilians.

Gunmen dressed in military uniforms killed a tribal member in Suleiman Bek.

At least a dozen militants were killed in airstrikes near Hawija. Militants executed one of their councilmen.

In Talul al-Baj, eight suicide bombers were killed.

Security forces killed a militant and wounded another in a failed attack on a checkpoint in Saidiya.

