Heavy Fighting in Mosul; 396 Killed in Iraq

At least 396 were killed and seven were wounded:
In Mosul, 50 civilians were killed in an airstrike. Eleven policemen were killed and one was wounded when 50 suicide bombers staged an attack that allowed them to retake ground; six civilians were also killed. An airstrike killed a policeman and wounded six more. Security forces killed 241 militants in Shifa.
Thirteen militants were killed near the Syrian border.
At least a dozen militants were killed in airstrikes in Tal Afar.
Near Haditha, at least a dozen militants were killed.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
