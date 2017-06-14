Heavy Fighting in Mosul; 396 Killed in Iraq

At least 396 were killed and seven were wounded:

In Mosul, 50 civilians were killed in an airstrike. Eleven policemen were killed and one was wounded when 50 suicide bombers staged an attack that allowed them to retake ground; six civilians were also killed. An airstrike killed a policeman and wounded six more. Security forces killed 241 militants in Shifa.

Thirteen militants were killed near the Syrian border.

At least a dozen militants were killed in airstrikes in Tal Afar.

Near Haditha, at least a dozen militants were killed.

