Mass Food Poisoning at Mosul Displacement Camp; 99 Killed in Iraq

Dozens of Chaldean Christians were arrested in Michigan and are awaiting deportation back to Iraq. Many Chaldeans live in the Detroit area, but this group of detainees had criminal records.

At least 99 were killed and 804 were wounded or sickened:

One child died and over 800 people are suffering from food poisoning at the Hassansham U2 displacement camp. A charity organization brought the refugees the tainted food.

In Sinjar, a booby-trapped home killed one person on Monday. Four people were killed and two were wounded in similar events in the last week.

In Mosul, a rocket killed nine people, three of them policemen. Fighting left three soldiers and 11 militants dead. Security forces killed 23 militants and discovered the bodies of 21 more who appeared to have been executed.

A suicide car bomb in Safra wounded two civilians.

In Baghla, 20 militants were killed.

Two teenage militants were killed while transferring a bomb in Metabijh.

Unidentified gunmen killed a militant commander on a highway between Shirqat and Riyadh. Two suicide bombers were killed in Shirqat.

Read more by Margaret Griffis