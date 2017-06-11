Mosul Airstrike Kills Family; 275 Killed in Iraq

Hundreds of men and boys reportedly kidnapped by Shi’ite militiamen from Saqlawiya during the liberation of Fallujah last summer are still missing.

At least 275 were killed and 13 were wounded:

In Mosul, an airstrike killed 20 members of the same family in Borsa. A car bomb killed eight people and wounded eight more. Security forces killed 91 militants. Another 27 militants were killed in clashes in the Bab al-Sinjar district. A rocket attack left 11 dead at the al-Nuri Mosque. Three snipers were killed.

Two people were killed and five were wounded in a suicide blast at a checkpoint between Baghdad and Kirkuk.

The body of a Peshmerga member was found in Sinjar. He was missing for several days and apparently died of gunshot wounds.

About 65 militants were killed near Shirqat.

Seventeen militants were killed in Tal Afar.

An operation in the Makhoul Mountains left 14 militants dead.

An airstrike on a base at Razaza Lake left seven militants dead.

In Rawah, an airstrike killed four militants.

Three militants were killed in Metabijh.

A suicide bomber was killed in Baaj.

