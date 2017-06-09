Suicide Bombers Strike South of Baghdad; 96 Killed in Iraq

Former Iraqi foreign and finance minister Hoshiyar Zebari, who is now a senior adviser to the Kurdistan Regional Government, said the decision to hold an independence referendum for Kurdistan is irrevocable. However, he did admit that a “yes” vote will not mean automatic independence; it will be used to gain leverage with Baghdad instead.
Syrian troops reached the Iraqi border near Tanf.
At least 96 were killed and 55 were wounded in recent violence:
A female suicide bomber killed 31 people and wounded 35 more at a market in Mussayab.
A suicide bomber in Karbala left three dead and 15 wounded.
In Baghdad, a bomb killed a policeman and wounded two others in Rashid.
Three civilians were wounded in a bombing in Madaen.
An airstrike on Anah killed 21 militants.
In Mosul, shelling killed 11 militants. Five snipers were killed.
At least a dozen militants were killed in Qayrawan.
Militiamen in Tal Safouk killed 10 militants.
