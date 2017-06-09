Suicide Bombers Strike South of Baghdad; 96 Killed in Iraq

Former Iraqi foreign and finance minister Hoshiyar Zebari, who is now a senior adviser to the Kurdistan Regional Government, said the decision to hold an independence referendum for Kurdistan is irrevocable. However, he did admit that a “yes” vote will not mean automatic independence; it will be used to gain leverage with Baghdad instead.

Syrian troops reached the Iraqi border near Tanf.

At least 96 were killed and 55 were wounded in recent violence:

A female suicide bomber killed 31 people and wounded 35 more at a market in Mussayab.

A suicide bomber in Karbala left three dead and 15 wounded.

In Baghdad, a bomb killed a policeman and wounded two others in Rashid.

Three civilians were wounded in a bombing in Madaen.

An airstrike on Anah killed 21 militants.

In Mosul, shelling killed 11 militants. Five snipers were killed.

At least a dozen militants were killed in Qayrawan.

Militiamen in Tal Safouk killed 10 militants.

Read more by Margaret Griffis