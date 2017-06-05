Attacks Increasing in East Iraq; 116 Killed in Iraq

The United Nations warned on Monday that 100,000 children are still trapped inside Islamic-State territory within Mosul and being used as human shields. Some are even forced to fight.

Authorities are expecting suicide attacks within Diyala province.

At least 116 were killed and nine were wounded:

Six bodies were discovered in Aitha.

In Mosul, airstrikes killed four family members. A lieutenant colonel died in battle. Security forces killed 21 militants in Shifa. Another 23 were killed in Zanjili. A suicide bomber was killed.

Mortars killed a boy and wounded four others in Baghdad.

A suicide bomber injured two policemen in Balad Ruz.

Two people were injured during a blast in Tarmiya.

In Tabaj, a bomb wounded a Peshmerga member.

Security forces killed 45 militants while liberating villages near Baaj.

Thirteen suicide bombers were killed during the liberation of Baaj.

In Mukhisa, a suicide bomber was killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis