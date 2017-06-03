Fleeing Civilians Targeted in Mosul; 202 Killed in Iraq

Iraq is investigating allegations that security forces have used white phosphorus munitions in Mosul on Saturday. Many civilians were killed or wounded in recent strikes, but it is unclear if any of the casualties were due to the white phosphorus. Iraq also warned media outlets from publishing or broadcasting images that may show white phosphorus in use. Coalition forces have been accused of using the substance, which is banned in civilian areas, in recent months.

Dozens of prisoners were liberated from an Islamic State jail west of Mosul. The men were kidnapped from various locations around Iraq.

At least 202 were killed and 261 were wounded:

In Mosul, at least 120 civilians were killed in the last two days trying to flee the fighting. Seven children died of smoke inhalation in Shifa. One wounded civilian said that he saw as many as 250 civilians injured in the airstrike that also hurt him. Another 50 militants were killed in Sahha. Fifteen more were killed in Bab Sinjar. Three militants were killed near the New Mosul Stadium.

Militants killed a soldier and wounded two more at an Abu Saida checkpoint.

A bomb in Shamsia wounded five security personnel.

Three people were wounded in a blast outside Balad Ruz.

Gunmen in Mandali injured a woman and kidnapped her son.

Six militants were killed in a strike on Hawija.

