Hundreds Reported Killed in Mosul Airstrikes; 117 Killed in Other Iraq Violence

Hundreds of civilians are reported killed in airstrikes in Mosul. It is unclear which countries were involved in what is being described as the “carpet bombing” of Zanjili after Iraqi troops were unable to advance. At least 47 were killed. Some sources believe the number of dead is closer to 200.

Islamic State militants have reinforced their position at the Grand al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his caliphate in 2014.

Iraq reported that 125 journalists have been killed in the country since 2006.

At least 164 were killed and 15 were wounded:

In Mosul, militants executed 34 civilians trying to escape the battles. Three civilians were shot dead. A mass grave containing about 60 bodies was discovered in Shifa.

Clashes near the Bay Hassan oilfield left three security personnel dead and six injured; two militants were killed.

Two Yazidi volunteers were killed and two were wounded at a booby-trapped home in Sinjar.

A bomb in Qara Tapa killed a militia commander and wounded four bodyguards.

In Baghdad, a bomb wounded three militiamen.

Nine militants were executed in Tal Afar for fleeing the battles.

Security personnel killed three militants in Harariyat.

