Suicide Bombers Attack Soldiers in Mosul; 120 Killed in Iraq

At least 120 were killed and 16 were wounded:

In Mosul, eight soldiers were killed and nine were wounded in a pair of suicide blasts. A suicide bomber killed six soldiers and wounded four more. Another bomber killed three soldiers in Najar. Security forces killed 20 militants near the Old Bridge. A militant official was killed in an airstrike.

A bomb in Tarmiya killed a soldier and wounded an officer.

Four militiamen were abducted in Naima. One bullet-riddled body was recovered later.

A bomb in Wajihiya wounded two civilians.

Militiamen killed 41 militants during operations in the Qayrawan and Sinjar areas.

In Baiji, security forces killed 10 militants and wounded four at an I.E.D. factory. Four militants were killed in a failed attack on security forces.

In the Makhoul Mountains, eight militants were killed.

Militants in Tal Afar executed one of their own leaders for fleeing battle.

Airstrikes killed over a dozen militants coming into Iraq from Syria.

