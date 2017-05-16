According to Iraqi authorities, the Islamic State militants are in control of less than five square miles of Mosul. Baghdad hopes to declare victory before the commencement of Ramadan, which is expected in about ten days.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool announced that the joint forces have killed 16,467 militants in the Mosul operations.

Turkish airstrikes in the Amedi region destroyed a large amount of farmland.

At least 81 were killed and seven were wounded:

Two Iraqi soldiers were killed and three were wounded in an attack on the Jordanian border west of Rutba.

A bomb at a grocery in Madaen killed one person and wounded two more.

One person was killed and two were wounded in a bombing in Sheik Hamad.

Turkish strikes on Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) targets near Zab left 11 guerrillas dead.

Thirty militants were killed during the liberation of Kujou.

An airstrike left 12 militants dead in Tal Afar.

In Mosul, an airstrike killed seven militants in a home. Fourteen militants were killed in operations. Security forces killed a militant media official.

At least two militants were killed in Baiji.

Several militants were killed in a strike on Baaj.

