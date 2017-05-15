Brett McGurk, Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS, was in Hammam al-Alil on Monday for a meeting with military and civilian officials. It was there where he said that the fight against the Islamic State is proceeding well but also noted that Iraq needs more aid for the rebuilding process.

At least 201 were killed and one person was wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, four bodies were discovered in a home in Saidiya. Gunmen killed a Sunni tribal fighter and wounded another.

In Mosul, Katyusha rockets left seven civilians dead. At least 173 militants were killed during operations. A mass grave containing the bodies of 20 militant vigilantes was discovered.

Four suicide bombers were killed in Haditha. One of them may have killed two security personnel.

