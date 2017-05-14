Chemical Attack near Mosul; 142 Killed in Iraq
At least 142 were killed and 34 were wounded or sickened in recent violence:
In Mosul, snipers killed 64 civilians as they tried to escape across the Tigris River. An airstrike killed five militants, including a close aide to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Chemical weapons sickened 26 people in Dandan and Jawzq.
Eight bodies were found in a mass grave near the Iranian border in Shaanoun.
In Baghdad, a blast in Karrada killed two and wounded eight others. Two people were killed in a second bombing. A suicide bomber was killed.
Turkish jets targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) killed ten members near Zakho.
Clashes in Qayrawan left 23 militants dead.
Twenty militants were killed in a strike on an Internet cafe in Qaim.
A strike left six militants dead in Anah. A seventh person was killed in a strike against a vehicle.
