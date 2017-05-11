The Iraqi government estimates that over 22,000 people have fled western Mosul since May 4, when a new front against the Islamic State militants was opened.

Seven student activists, who were kidnapped in Baghdad this week, were released. The Interior Ministry did not name the perpetrators.

Turkey conducted airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Worker’s Party (P.K.K.) sites in Dohuk province.

At least 70 were killed and 32 were wounded in recent violence:

A sticky bomb killed a civilian in Abu Ghraib.

A bomb in Iskandariya wounded two policemen.

In Mosul, security forces killed four militants, including a commander, in the Islah al-Zeraie district. Six more were killed in Jisr al-Khamis. Thirteen were killed in strikes.

Police in Hammam al-Alil, Qabr al-Abed, and Shura killed 22 militants.

Militiamen killed 20 militants in Tiniyah.

Airstrikes on Tal Afar left three militants dead.

In Qaim, a dispute over women left one militant dead and two wounded.

