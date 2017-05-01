Military Photographer Among 64 Killed in Iraq

At least 64 were killed in recent violence:

In Mosul, 13 civilians were executed for attempting to flee Daesh territory. Five militants were killed.

A military photographer was killed in a clash near Hadar.

Operations in the Malha Desert left 30 militants dead.

Thirteen militants were killed in an airstrike on Tal Afar.

An artillery attack left a Daesh commander and his companions dead in Dour.

Dozens of militants were killed in Hawija.

Read more by Margaret Griffis