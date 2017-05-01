Military Photographer Among 64 Killed in Iraq
by Margaret Griffis, May 01, 2017
At least 64 were killed in recent violence:
In Mosul, 13 civilians were executed for attempting to flee Daesh territory. Five militants were killed.
A military photographer was killed in a clash near Hadar.
Operations in the Malha Desert left 30 militants dead.
Thirteen militants were killed in an airstrike on Tal Afar.
An artillery attack left a Daesh commander and his companions dead in Dour.
Dozens of militants were killed in Hawija.
