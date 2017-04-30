At least 4,033 were killed in Iraq during April, and another 629 were wounded. These figures include a U.S. servicemember, who was killed near Mosul this week. In March, 3,330 people were killed, and another 929 were wounded.

The breakdown as compiled by Antiwar.com is as follows: one U.S. servicemember, 1,348 civilians, 152 security personnel, and 2,443 militants were killed in the conflict. Turkey reported killing 89 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) in northern Iraq. Also, 337 civilians, 231 security personnel, and 61 militants are known to have been wounded.

These estimates are too low. In order to maintain morale, Baghdad has refused to release accurate casualty figures. However, hospitals in the regions near Mosul are reporting they are at capacity and in need of additional assistance, so the number of wounded must be higher.

Other News:

Also, on Sunday, the U.S. military revised its official estimates of civilian deaths caused by Coalition activities in Iraq and Syria to a total of 352 killed, a number that is well below other estimates. Most of the 45 new victims were killed in Mosul operations; however, this figure does not include casualties in a March 17 airstrike where over 100 civilians were reported killed.

The army’s chief of staff, Lieutenant General Othman al-Ghanmi says he expects Mosul to be completely liberated during May.

Militias are being accused of kidnapping between 100 and 250 civilian men who fled Hadar.

At least 288 were killed and 20 were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, militants executed 51 civilians and then strung the bodies up on utility poles. Four women and a child were also executed. Militants killed three people and wounded two more who were distributing food. Security forces killed five militants, including a commander. Thirty militants were killed near the Nouri mosque. Four militants were killed near the Fifth Bridge.

Three soldiers were killed in an attack on a highway between Badush and Tal Afar.

An attack on a Rutba checkpoint left two security personnel dead and eight wounded.

A suicide bomber killed a militiaman and wounded 10 more in Jurf al-Sakhar.

Turkey reported killed 40 members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) near Sinjar.

Eighty militants were killed in a failed attack on Marahiya.

Strikes in the Qaim region left 20 militants dead. Further strikes killed another 16 militants.

Ten militants were killed in nearby Karabla.

A failed attack on Okashat left ten militants dead.

Security forces killed seven militants in Shura.

Read more by Margaret Griffis