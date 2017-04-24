Mass Execution near Kirkuk; 58 Killed in Iraq

At least 58 were killed and six were wounded:

At least 25 civilians were executed in Hawija for trying to escape ISIS/Daesh territory.

In Mosul, security forces found a dead child who had been in Daesh custody; several others were liberated. An airstrike on a home in Zanjili district killed a civilian and wounded a child; 11 militants were also killed. Police killed seven more militants.

Near Rutba clashes left two tribal fighters and two militants dead.

A bomb wounded three policemen in Haswa.

A blast at a Taji market wounded two people.

Four suicide bombers were killed trying to attack militia members near Baiji.

Militiamen killed three militants in Okashat.

In the Makhoul Mountains, two militants were killed.

Read more by Margaret Griffis